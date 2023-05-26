U.S., allied forces pay tribute to the fallen

Members of the public look at the wreaths laid at Brookwood American Cemetery, England, May 28, 2023. The memorial day services that day were open to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

Date Taken: 05.28.2023
Location: BROOKWOOD, SRY, GB