USS Antietam Supply Support

230530-N-KW492-0119 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Torres, from University Place, Washington, verifies the serial number of a package in the supply support center of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 30, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

