    USS Antietam Supply Support [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Antietam Supply Support

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230530-N-KW492-0127 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jae Lim, from Detroit, generates a money transfer form in the supply support center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 30, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

