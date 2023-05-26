Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture [Image 3 of 3]

    688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    As Asian Pacific Island Heritage Month comes to an end the 688th Cyberspace Wing would like to highlight and celebrate U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Veronica Babauta, a trailblazer, native of Guam and 22-year veteran within our ranks.

    Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month holds significant importance as it provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month also highlights the challenges and experiences faced by these communities, raising awareness about issues such as discrimination, social inequality, and the need for inclusivity. By acknowledging and embracing the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islander peoples, this month encourages unity, dialogue, and the celebration of diversity in our increasingly interconnected world.

    “Pacific Island culture is all about the more the merrier, we are lovers not fighter,” said Babauta. “Once we establish hat connection, with any team we become family and genuinely devoted.”

    In her free time, Babauta continues to dedicate herself to service. She spearheads operations in a grass-roots initiative, “Project Nomad” that partners with the Air and Space Force to cultivate and optimize organizational cultures through human centered systems thinking.

    The all-volunteer group, empowers leaders to deliberately manage their organizational culture in order to get after strategic initiatives in a custom-tailored way.

    Babauta leads and organizes working groups globally and discussions with Airmen and Guardians targeting leadership major graded areas and providing actionable feedback to commanders.

    More recently, she led a team of Airmen in working group at the 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 67th Cyberspace Wing, Shadows Edge office suite or the “SHED” in downtown San Antonio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 21:56
    Photo ID: 7826295
    VIRIN: 230530-F-DH023-106
    Resolution: 1641x2048
    Size: 266.23 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture
    688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture
    688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    diversity
    aapi
    pacific islander heritage
    688th cyberspace wing
    grass roots initiative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT