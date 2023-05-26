688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture

As Asian Pacific Island Heritage Month comes to an end the 688th Cyberspace Wing would like to highlight and celebrate U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Veronica Babauta, a trailblazer, native of Guam and 22-year veteran within our ranks.



Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month holds significant importance as it provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month also highlights the challenges and experiences faced by these communities, raising awareness about issues such as discrimination, social inequality, and the need for inclusivity. By acknowledging and embracing the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islander peoples, this month encourages unity, dialogue, and the celebration of diversity in our increasingly interconnected world.



“Pacific Island culture is all about the more the merrier, we are lovers not fighter,” said Babauta. “Once we establish hat connection, with any team we become family and genuinely devoted.”



In her free time, Babauta continues to dedicate herself to service. She spearheads operations in a grass-roots initiative, “Project Nomad” that partners with the Air and Space Force to cultivate and optimize organizational cultures through human centered systems thinking.



The all-volunteer group, empowers leaders to deliberately manage their organizational culture in order to get after strategic initiatives in a custom-tailored way.



Babauta leads and organizes working groups globally and discussions with Airmen and Guardians targeting leadership major graded areas and providing actionable feedback to commanders.



More recently, she led a team of Airmen in working group at the 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 67th Cyberspace Wing, Shadows Edge office suite or the “SHED” in downtown San Antonio.

