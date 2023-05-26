688th Cyberspace Wingman, Guam native draws strength through culture

As Asian Pacific Island Heritage Month comes to an end the 688th Cyberspace Wing would like to highlight and celebrate U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Veronica Babauta, a trailblazer, native of Guam and 22-year veteran within our ranks.



Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month holds significant importance as it provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month also highlights the challenges and experiences faced by these communities, raising awareness about issues such as discrimination, social inequality, and the need for inclusivity. By acknowledging and embracing the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islander peoples, this month encourages unity, dialogue, and the celebration of diversity in our increasingly interconnected world.

