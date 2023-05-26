Decatur Helmsman

230527-N-SN516-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Fernando Haro, from Stockton, Calif., salutes the conning officer as he assumes the helm in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

