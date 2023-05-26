Decatur Damage Control Drill

230527-N-SN516-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Quartermaster Brandon Shannon, left, from Columbus, Ga., and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jim Edmisten, from Weatherford, Texas, review the material condition zones during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

