Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from Battery ‘A’, 2-218th Field Artillery conduct a Howitzer Salute at the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony in Beaverton, Oregon on May 29, 2023. Oregon National Guard members and other elected officials took part in the ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial Park. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7826006
|VIRIN:
|230529-Z-CH590-0577
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|BEAVERTON, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
