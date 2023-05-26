Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton [Image 4 of 12]

    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton

    BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from Battery ‘A’, 2-218th Field Artillery conduct a Howitzer Salute at the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony in Beaverton, Oregon on May 29, 2023. Oregon National Guard members and other elected officials took part in the ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial Park. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 7826006
    VIRIN: 230529-Z-CH590-0577
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: BEAVERTON, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton
    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Beaverton
    2-218 Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT