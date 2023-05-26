Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton [Image 2 of 12]

    Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton

    BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Official guest speakers at the Memorial Day ceremony in Beaverton, Oregon, stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, on May 29, 2023. (From Left to Right) Oregon Air National Guard Col. Todd Hofford, 142nd Wing Commander, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, 1st Congressional District of Oregon, Beaverton Major Lacey Beaty and Denise Brant, President of Blue Star Mothers of Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony in Beaverton [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Beaverton
    2-218 Field Artillery

