    USACE, Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, PCCP, pump inspections, hurricane season [Image 6 of 6]

    USACE, Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, PCCP, pump inspections, hurricane season

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Col. Cullen Jones, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, inspected progress on repairs to the London Avenue Permanent Canal Closures & Pumps (PCCP) in New Orleans, La., and installation of temporary pumps May 30, 2023, to ensure pump capacity will be met before the start of this year’s Hurricane Season. In February 2023, USACE and its partners identified corrosion as the primary cause of failure for Pump #1 at the London Avenue PCCP. Pump #1 is under repair and scheduled to be returned to service before the start of the 2023 Hurricane Season. Jones interacted with Corps personnel and contractors working onsite to install temporary pumps and complete repairs to the PCCP, and he spoke with residents living close to the job site who had questions about the work being performed at London Avenue. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:47
    VIRIN: 230530-A-GA223-436
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, PCCP, pump inspections, hurricane season [Image 6 of 6], by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    hurricane season
    New Orleans District
    PCCP
    pump inspections

