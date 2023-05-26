New Orleans Corps of Engineers continues pump inspections before 2023 Hurricane Season

Col. Cullen Jones, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, inspected progress on repairs to the London Avenue Permanent Canal Closures & Pumps (PCCP) in New Orleans, La., and installation of temporary pumps May 30, 2023, to ensure pump capacity will be met before the start of this year’s Hurricane Season. In February 2023, USACE and its partners identified corrosion as the primary cause of failure for Pump #1 at the London Avenue PCCP. Pump #1 is under repair and scheduled to be returned to service before the start of the 2023 Hurricane Season. Jones interacted with Corps personnel and contractors working onsite to install temporary pumps and complete repairs to the PCCP, and he spoke with residents living close to the job site who had questions about the work being performed at London Avenue. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

