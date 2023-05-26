Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve honors fallen at New Jersey memorial ceremony

    Army Reserve honors fallen at New Jersey memorial ceremony

    RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Col. Bill Putnam, commander of the U.S. Army Reserve’s Interrogation Group headquartered on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, serves as keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony held May 29 at the Veterans’ Monument in Red Bank, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 7825015
    VIRIN: 230529-A-VX676-008
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: RED BANK, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Reserve honors fallen at New Jersey memorial ceremony, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Army Reserve
    Bill Putnam
    Red Bank
    99th Readiness Division
    Interrogation Group

