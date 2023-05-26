Col. Bill Putnam, commander of the U.S. Army Reserve’s Interrogation Group headquartered on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, serves as keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony held May 29 at the Veterans’ Monument in Red Bank, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:30 Photo ID: 7825005 VIRIN: 230529-A-VX676-006 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.98 MB Location: RED BANK, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve honors fallen at New Jersey memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.