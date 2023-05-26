2023 Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Members of the Parris Island Marine Band perform during the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony in Beaufort S.C., May 29, 2023. The Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorated all the lives of service members whose lives were lost while in service to our country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
