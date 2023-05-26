Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

    2023 Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    USMC Col. Micheal Arnone, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, speaks at the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony in Beaufort S.C., May 29, 2023. The Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorated all the lives of service members whose lives were lost while in service to our country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:26
    Photo ID: 7825002
    VIRIN: 230529-M-WH433-1341
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    This work, 2023 Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Port Royal
    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Young Marines
    Boundary Street
    Chapter 12 DAV

