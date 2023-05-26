A bagpiper plays as runners flow down Eglin Boulevard during the 36th annual Gate-to-Gate Run May 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The run is held to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. More than 800 people participated in the Eglin tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

