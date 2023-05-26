Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gate to Gate [Image 1 of 12]

    Gate to Gate

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Red flowers await 36th annual Gate-to-Gate runners and walkers to pick up May 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The flowers are individually dropped off at Eglin’s All-Wars Memorial by event participants. The run is held to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. More than 800 people participated in the Eglin tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 10:37
    Photo ID: 7824674
    VIRIN: 230527-F-oc707-0500
    Resolution: 3000x2018
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Gate to Gate [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

