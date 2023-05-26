Red flowers await 36th annual Gate-to-Gate runners and walkers to pick up May 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The flowers are individually dropped off at Eglin’s All-Wars Memorial by event participants. The run is held to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. More than 800 people participated in the Eglin tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

