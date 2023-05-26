KINGSBAY, GA. (March 8, 2023) Gabriel Florit, a pharmacist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, reviews a prescription packaging information prior to dispensing. Florit holds a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Florida. A native of Miami, Florida, he says, “We make sure patients get proper medications to accompany their treatment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Release) #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7824476
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-QA097-006
|Resolution:
|1470x1662
|Size:
|476.07 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pharmacist [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT