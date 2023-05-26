Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pharmacist [Image 3 of 3]

    Pharmacist

    KINGS BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGSBAY, GA. (March 8, 2023) Gabriel Florit, a pharmacist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, reviews a prescription packaging information prior to dispensing. Florit holds a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Florida. A native of Miami, Florida, he says, “We make sure patients get proper medications to accompany their treatment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Release) #FacesofNHJax

