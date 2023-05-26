U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Dragoon Memorial, Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 25, 2023. The ceremony includes wreath laying by theGrafenwoehr Veterans of Foreign Wars and Lt. Col. Matthew Piosa, 1stSquadron Commander. ( U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

