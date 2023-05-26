Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day [Image 4 of 9]

    Memorial Day

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Dragoon Memorial, Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 25, 2023. The ceremony includes wreath laying by theGrafenwoehr Veterans of Foreign Wars and Lt. Col. Matthew Piosa, 1stSquadron Commander. ( U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 07:32
    Photo ID: 7824424
    VIRIN: 230525-A-EO786-0011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.96 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day [Image 9 of 9], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    2 CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT