    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 3]

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Atkins, 644th Combat Communications Squadron first sergeant, helps Airmen pump gas on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Super Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 typhoon, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

