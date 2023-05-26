Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Atkins, 644th Combat Communications Squadron first sergeant, helps Airmen pump gas on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Super Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 typhoon, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

