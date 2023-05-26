USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG

230525-N-NS135-1200 LIVERPOOL, UK (MAY 25, 2023) A Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), salutes Bretagne while manning the rails, May 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Location: LIV, GB