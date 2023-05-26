Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG

    LIV, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230525-N-NS135-1149 LIVERPOOL, UK (MAY 25, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), man the rails while pulling in to port, May 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 7824163
    VIRIN: 230525-N-NS135-1149
    Resolution: 6719x4479
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: LIV, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT