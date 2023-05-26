230525-N-NS135-1149 LIVERPOOL, UK (MAY 25, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), man the rails while pulling in to port, May 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 7824163 VIRIN: 230525-N-NS135-1149 Resolution: 6719x4479 Size: 3.7 MB Location: LIV, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.