U.S. Air Force Airman with the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemater III on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 30 May, 2023. The military presence on Guam and throughout the region remains postured to defend our Pacific Homeland. We prepared properly and we are working closely with the Government of Guam to recover quickly and comprehensively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:48 Photo ID: 7824111 VIRIN: 230530-F-VS136-1020 Resolution: 4595x3057 Size: 1.5 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.