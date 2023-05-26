C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar

U.S. Air Force Airman with the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemater III on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 30 May, 2023. The military presence on Guam and throughout the region remains postured to defend our Pacific Homeland. We prepared properly and we are working closely with the Government of Guam to recover quickly and comprehensively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|05.30.2023
|05.30.2023 02:48
|7824111
|230530-F-VS136-1020
|4595x3057
|1.5 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|0
