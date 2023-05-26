Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 2]

    C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman with the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemater III on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 30 May, 2023. The military presence on Guam and throughout the region remains postured to defend our Pacific Homeland. We prepared properly and we are working closely with the Government of Guam to recover quickly and comprehensively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:48
    Photo ID: 7824111
    VIRIN: 230530-F-VS136-1020
    Resolution: 4595x3057
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar
    C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT