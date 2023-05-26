An airman driving a K Loader prepares to put cargo into a C-17 Globemater III on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 30 May, 2023. The military presence on Guam and throughout the region remains postured to defend our Pacific Homeland. We prepared properly and we are working closely with the Government of Guam to recover quickly and comprehensively. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

C-17 brings relief to Andersen AFB after Typhoon Mawar, by A1C Spencer Perkins