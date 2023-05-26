3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Aerial Gunnery During Immediate Response 23

A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepares for landing during aerial gunnery training as part of Immediate Response 23 in North Macedonia, May 27, 2023. Immediate Response 23 takes place in Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia, and includes approximately 2,800 U.S. and 7,000 multinational participants. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence and supporting our Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

