    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Aerial Gunnery During Immediate Response 23 [Image 2 of 4]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Aerial Gunnery During Immediate Response 23

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, load a 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, UH-60 Blackhawk during aerial gunnery training as part of Immediate Response 23 in North Macedonia, May 27, 2023. Immediate Response 23 takes place in Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia, and includes approximately 2,800 U.S. and 7,000 multinational participants. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence and supporting our Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7823564
    VIRIN: 230527-A-HE018-1059
    Location: SKOPJE, MK 
    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Aerial Gunnery During Immediate Response 23 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Stronger Together
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Victory Corps

