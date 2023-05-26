Lompoc Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman, greets veterans during a Memorial Day event at Lompoc Cemetery in Lompoc, Calif., May 29, 2023. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

