Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Working Party [Image 2 of 2]

    Working Party

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    Sailors, and Marines assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) form a working party to onload supplies aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 25, 2023 in Pearl Harbor. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled and took on supplies. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 7823514
    VIRIN: 230525-N-HX806-1048
    Resolution: 4603x3069
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working Party [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working Party
    Working Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Party
    Sailors
    Marines
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT