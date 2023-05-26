Sailors, and Marines assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) form a working party to onload supplies aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 25, 2023 in Pearl Harbor. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled and took on supplies. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

