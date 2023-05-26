Deployed Culinary Specialist

U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Amber Fernandez, culinary specialist, 564th Quartermaster Company, prepares a meal for deployed Soldiers at King Faisal Air Base, Jordan. Deployed culinary specialists are in charge of preparing and serving meals, inspecting and ordering food supplies, and ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the kitchen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

