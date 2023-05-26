Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed Culinary Specialist [Image 2 of 3]

    Deployed Culinary Specialist

    JORDAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Mondi, food service technician, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, explains the role of the field feeding team from the 564th Quartermaster Company assigned at King Faisal Air Base, Jordan. Deployed culinary specialists are in charge of preparing and serving meals, inspecting and ordering food supplies, and ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the kitchen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 12:52
    Photo ID: 7823399
    VIRIN: 230518-A-KP878-020
    Resolution: 3568x1982
    Size: 883.92 KB
    Location: JO
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Culinary Specialist [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deployed Culinary Specialist
    Deployed Culinary Specialist
    Deployed Culinary Specialist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Twice the Citizen: Army Reserve Food Service Technician and Army Civilian Logistics Management Specialist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culinary specialist
    deployment
    field feeding team
    field feeding company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT