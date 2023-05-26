U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Mondi, food service technician, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, explains the role of the field feeding team from the 564th Quartermaster Company assigned at King Faisal Air Base, Jordan. Deployed culinary specialists are in charge of preparing and serving meals, inspecting and ordering food supplies, and ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the kitchen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 7823399 VIRIN: 230518-A-KP878-020 Resolution: 3568x1982 Size: 883.92 KB Location: JO Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Culinary Specialist [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.