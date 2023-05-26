U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, prepare an F-35A Lightning II for the kick-off of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, May 29, 2023. The advanced fifth-generation fighter will integrate and operate alongside 13 nations and NATO throughout the exercise, which provides critical training in a highly complex and harsh Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 11:09 Photo ID: 7823326 VIRIN: 230529-F-TK834-0020 Resolution: 5168x3691 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, 2, NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.