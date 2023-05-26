Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, prepare an F-35A Lightning II for the kick-off of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, May 29, 2023. The advanced fifth-generation fighter will integrate and operate alongside 13 nations and NATO throughout the exercise, which provides critical training in a highly complex and harsh Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7823326
|VIRIN:
|230529-F-TK834-0020
|Resolution:
|5168x3691
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR BASE, 2, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
