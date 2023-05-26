U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Howard, assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, prepares an F-35A Lightning II for the kick-off of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, May 29, 2023. Crew Chiefs are responsible for nearly all aspects of the aircraft, ensuring it is ready to successfully complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 11:08 Photo ID: 7823323 VIRIN: 230529-F-TK834-0135 Resolution: 4546x3637 Size: 1.28 MB Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, 2, NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.