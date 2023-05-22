Service members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing stand in formation and pay tribute to fallen brothers and sisters in arms, during a Memorial Day call to prayer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who gave their lives in the service of their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 05:27 Photo ID: 7823160 VIRIN: 230529-F-AQ171-0009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.91 MB Location: KW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day at the Rock [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.