    Memorial Day at the Rock [Image 5 of 5]

    Memorial Day at the Rock

    KUWAIT

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing stand in formation and pay tribute to fallen brothers and sisters in arms, during a Memorial Day call to prayer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who gave their lives in the service of their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    This work, Memorial Day at the Rock [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

