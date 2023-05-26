U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendan Mbagwu, 386 Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, delivers the Memorial Day call to prayer as service members pay tribute to fallen brothers and sisters in arms at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day was originally called "Decoration Day," taken from the early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, flags and wreaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 05:28
|Photo ID:
|7823145
|VIRIN:
|230529-F-AQ171-0008
|Resolution:
|5476x3911
|Size:
|14.63 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Memorial Day at the Rock [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
