Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sen. Cory Booker shakes hands with U.S. Soldier during the senator’s visit to Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 27, 2023. As part of his trip, the senator wanted to learn more about the ongoing security cooperation between the U.S., Estonia, and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Estonia, as well as to thank U.S. servicemembers currently deployed in the country for their service and commitment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 7823100
    VIRIN: 230527-Z-XG945-1170
    Resolution: 4082x2721
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia
    U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT