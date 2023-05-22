U.S. Senator Cory Brooker Visits Troops in Estonia

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, talk with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker during the senator’s visit to Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 27, 2023. As part of his trip, the senator wanted to learn more about the ongoing security cooperation between the U.S., Estonia, and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Estonia, as well as to thank U.S. servicemembers currently deployed in the country for their service and commitment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

