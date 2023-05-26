Petty Officers earn permanent Cutterman insignia

Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Clark is presented his permanent Cutterman certificate following a pinning ceremony held aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) on May 6, 2022.
|05.06.2022
|05.29.2023 03:37
|7823090
|220605-G-G2014-001
|1140x741
|0 B
|HI, US
|28
|0
