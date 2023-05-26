Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officers earn permanent Cutterman insignia [Image 1 of 3]

    Petty Officers earn permanent Cutterman insignia

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Clark is presented his permanent Cutterman certificate following a pinning ceremony held aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) on May 6, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7823090
    VIRIN: 220605-G-G2014-001
    Resolution: 1140x741
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Joseph Blinsky
    Armando Vargas
    Jordan Clark
    Chase Jordinelli

