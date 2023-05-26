Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Clark and Petty Officer 2nd Class Chase Jordinelli are awarded their permanent Cutterman insignia during a pinning ceremony held aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1136) on May 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 03:37
|Photo ID:
|7823093
|VIRIN:
|220605-G-G2014-002
|Resolution:
|1168x821
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Petty Officers earn permanent Cutterman insignia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT