Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) and 1st Class Cadet Isabelle Shroyer (right) conduct small boat training off of Oahu on May 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 23:44 Photo ID: 7823010 VIRIN: 232405-G-G2014-003 Resolution: 1600x1180 Size: 0 B Location: HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Boat Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.