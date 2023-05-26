Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) and 1st Class Cadet Isabelle Shroyer (center) conduct small boat training off of Oahu on May 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2023 23:44
|Photo ID:
|7823009
|VIRIN:
|232405-G-G2014-002
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Boat Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT