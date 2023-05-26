Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Small Boat Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) and 1st Class Cadet Isabelle Shroyer (center) conduct small boat training off of Oahu on May 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 23:44
    Photo ID: 7823009
    VIRIN: 232405-G-G2014-002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    District 14
    Hawaii
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Liam Martens
    Jaylin White

