U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

DEDEDO, Guam (May 29, 2023) – U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, assist with removing carpet from the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz headquarters building following Typhoon Mawar. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

