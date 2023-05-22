DEDEDO, Guam (May 29, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Nowak, a logistics officer with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, removes a piece of carpet with Sgt. Christian Hartman, a supply clerk for MCB Camp Blaz, right, during clean up and recovery efforts at the base following Typhoon Mawar. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 23:32 Photo ID: 7822865 VIRIN: 230529-M-YE163-1004 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.62 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.