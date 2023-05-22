Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    DEDEDO, Guam (May 29, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Nowak, a logistics officer with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, removes a piece of carpet with Sgt. Christian Hartman, a supply clerk for MCB Camp Blaz, right, during clean up and recovery efforts at the base following Typhoon Mawar. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 23:32
    Photo ID: 7822865
    VIRIN: 230529-M-YE163-1004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.62 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    U.S. Marines conduct recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Recovery Efforts
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Super Typhoon Mawar
    Marwar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT