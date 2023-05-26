John Glenn High School Fleet Week New York 2023

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs at Elwood-John Glenn High School in Elwood, New York, during Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the Marine Corps’ operational capabilities, demonstrate its roles as a sea service, educate and connect with the public, and motivate potential new recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton)

