    John Glenn High School hosts Marines during Fleet Week New York 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    John Glenn High School hosts Marines during Fleet Week New York 2023

    ELWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Corps District

    The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs at Elwood-John Glenn High School in Elwood, New York, during Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the Marine Corps’ operational capabilities, demonstrate its roles as a sea service, educate and connect with the public, and motivate potential new recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton)

    challenge
    silent drill platoon
    Recruiting
    Semper Fi
    Fleet Week NYC
    New York Marines

