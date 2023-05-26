Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Girl Scout Troop 6000 tours Wasp [Image 8 of 10]

    Girl Scout Troop 6000 tours Wasp

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Amber Speer 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230527-N-CJ603-1391
    NEW YORK (May 27, 2023) Girl Scout Troop 6,000 attends a luncheon in the wardroom aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 27, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 7822572
    VIRIN: 230527-N-CJ603-1391
    Resolution: 6123x4057
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Girl scouts
    New York City
    fleetweekNYC
    FWNY2023
    Troop 6000

