Girl Scout Troop 6000 tours Wasp

NEW YORK (May 27, 2023) Girl Scout Troop 6,000 tours the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 27, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

