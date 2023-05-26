Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Commemoration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis [Image 7 of 8]

    Memorial Day Commemoration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Crista Mary Mack 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia - U.S. Army Soldiers fold the U.S. flag at Seay Plaza, Fort Eustis, Va., May 25, 2023. Service members and Gold Star Families of Fort Eustis reflected on those who have given the greatest sacrifice to the nation at the official Memorial Day retreat ceremony and wreath laying commemoration. (Photo by Crista Mary Mack)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 7822452
    VIRIN: 230525-A-KX398-0181
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    honor
    Memorial Day
    flag
    Retreat
    JBLE

